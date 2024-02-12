TOMMY'S ROCKTRIP Feat. OZZY OSBOURNE / BLACK SABBATH Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS Announce US Tour Dates
February 12, 2024, 39 minutes ago
Tommy's RockTrip, the hard rock outfit surrounding drummer Tommy Clufetos (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent), have announced a string of US tour dates this March.
Dates:
March
26 - Winchester Music Tavern - Lakewood, OH
27 - Sweetwater Music Co - Fort Wayne, IN
28 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI
29 - Blue Note - Harrison, OH
For more on Tommy’s RockTrip, visit the band's Facebook page, here.