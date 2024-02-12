TOMMY'S ROCKTRIP Feat. OZZY OSBOURNE / BLACK SABBATH Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS Announce US Tour Dates

Tommy's RockTrip, the hard rock outfit surrounding drummer Tommy Clufetos (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent), have announced a string of US tour dates this March.

Dates:

March

26 - Winchester Music Tavern - Lakewood, OH

27 - Sweetwater Music Co - Fort Wayne, IN

28 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

29 - Blue Note - Harrison, OH

For more on Tommy’s RockTrip, visit the band's Facebook page, here.