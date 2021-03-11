TOMMY'S ROCKTRIP Feat. OZZY OSBOURNE / BLACK SABBATH Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS Release "Got To Play Some Rock 'N Roll" Single And Music Video

Tommy's RockTrip is drummer Tommy Clufetos' (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath) new hard rock outfit, where he offers his take on the rock 'n roll influences that made him one of the most sought after drummers in the current hard rock scene. Beat Up By Rock 'N' Roll, the debut album, is an in-your-face, honest, kick ass hard rock album. Eric Dover, known for singing and playing guitar with Jellyfish, Slash's Snakepit, and Alice Cooper, handles lead vocals on the album (though Tommy grabs the mic for three tracks). Eliot Lorengo (bass), Hank Schneekluth (guitar), and Nao Nakashima (guitar) round out the supporting cast.

Get your first taste of the album today with the first single and video, "Got To Play Some Rock 'N Roll". Watch the video below, and pre-order/save Beat Up By Rock 'N Roll here.

"I wanted to make an album that I would enjoy listening to, while injecting some of the characteristics that I love about my favorite Rock n’ Roll. Hopefully when you listen to it in your car, you realize you are driving way over the speed limit," says Clufetos.

"The lyrics of this song are pretty obvious if you are in the game of music....if you’re a spectator....not so much. Just as a great band once said....”it’s a long way to the top if you wanna rock n’roll”. This business is a bitch, BUT you ride through it all with a smile cause...you “Got To Play Some Rock 'N Roll”!!!," adds Clufetos of first single "Got To Play Some Rock 'N Roll".

Clufetos is already known to legions of rock and metal fans around the world for his incredible drumming skills. Having already played with the likes of Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, and Rob Zombie among others, Clufetos then joined Ozzy Osbourne's solo band and subsequently followed that with his undeniable performances with Black Sabbath on their final tours. In other words, quite the resume! Now, Clufetos continues his rock 'n roll odyssey with his new outfit Tommy's RockTrip,

Tracklisting:

"Heavy Load"

"Welcome To The Show"

"You Got The Cash, I Got The Flash"

"Make Me Smile"

"Do It Again"

"Kid Blood"

"Don’t Be Afraid"

"Beat Up By Rock N’ Roll"

"Got To Play Some Rock N’ Roll"

"The Longevity"

"Power Of Three"

"Got To Play Some Rock N’ Roll" video:

Lineup:

Tommy Clufetos - Drums, Lead Vocals on Tracks 4, 8 and 11

Eric Dover - Lead Vocals

Eliot Lorengo - Bass Guitar

Hank Schneekluth - Lead Guitar

Nao Nakashima - Rhythm Guitar

Tommy C - Saxophone on “Power Of Three”

John Schreffler - Guitar Solo on “Beat Up By Rock 'N’ Roll"

Doug Organ - Hammond B3