TOMMY THAYER Reveals 11 Guitarists That Shaped His Sound

Speaking with Guitar World, KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer revealed the 11 guitarists that he feels shaped his sound. Following is an excerpt from the rundown.

Pete Townshend - The Who

Thayer: "Pete is one of my all-time favorite guitar players from one of my all-time favorite bands, The Who. Pete invented the power chord. He was the original punk rocker. His riffs and writing were and are epic and symphonic. Without Pete, so many great players after him would never have existed."

Alex Lifeson - Rush

Thayer: "Caress of Steel was the first Rush album that I had, and 'Bastille Day' was the song I tried to learn first. Alex Lifeson played beautiful, loud, heavy guitar riffs, all churned into melodic songs with crazy sci-fi lyrics. Alex had the chords – I call them 'golden chords', with these droning, sustaining voicings that made his guitar playing symphonic. His sound was rich. I saw Rush play at the Paramount Theater in Portland in the mid-'70s; you had me hanging on the edge of the stage, mesmerized by what I was hearing and seeing. Alex was regal with long shiny blond hair and bangs, rocking in front of a wall of Marshalls and Hiwatts. I realized then, 'That's what I want to do.'"

Ace Frehley - KISS

Thayer: "Ace obviously was a big, big influence on me and my desire to play guitar. When I started, I discovered KISS and was immediately drawn to their look, their sound, and most importantly, the guitar playing. Ace played in a Clapton / Page style but made it his own. His guitar solos on the first three albums, plus KISS Alive!, were signature, melodic, and memorable. That's what makes him and his playing so special."

(Photo - Ross Halfin)