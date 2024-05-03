TOMMY THAYER Talks Gear – “For 95% Of Our KISS Show, I Prefer A Simple Guitar Directly Into Amp Approach”

In a new interview with Classic Rock History, Tommy Thayer spoke about his gear, guitar purchases, places to shop for guitars, and more.

Talking his go-to rig, Thayer replied: “My setup for recent tours has been my Gibson Les Paul White Lightning (or Electric Blue) Les Paul into three Hughes & Kettner 100-watt Duotone tube amplifiers with three 4x 12 cabinets. I use Shure UR4D wireless units, a Boss Super Chorus pedal for the bridge of ‘Do You Love Me’, and The Who ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ Medley section of ‘Lick It Up’, an Ibanez Tube Screamer [TS9] to beef up a couple of guitar solos, and a Boss Super Octave [OC-3] pedal for the end of my rocket shooting guitar solo. Other than that, for 95% of our KISS show, I prefer a simple guitar directly into amp approach.”

After touring for half a century, KISS played their last show in Madison Square Garden on December 2nd, 2023. The band reflect on their experiences over the years and what KISS means to them - together with the team behind A New Era, they discuss everything from the band's early years to how their legacy will live on forever with the help of technology.

KISS made the announcement they would continue as digital avatars at the end of their final show. After the band left the stage, the virtual KISS performed "God Gave Rock And Roll To You". Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Paul Stanley: "What we've accomplished has been amazing, but it's not enough. The band deserves to live on because the band is bigger than we are. It's exciting for us to go the next step and see KISS immortalized."

Gene Simmons: "We can be forever young and forever iconic by taking us to places we've never dreamed of before. The technology is going to make Paul jump higher than he's ever done before."

The KISS avatars were created by ILM (Industrial Light & Magic) and financed / produced by Pophouse Entertainment, who are responsible for the ABBA Voyage show taking place in London. Pophouse Entertainment was co-founded by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus.

