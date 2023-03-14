TOMORROW’s Legendary Debut Album Reimagined By Guitar Icon & Founding Member STEVE HOWE

Tomorrow’s legendary debut album, Permanent Dream, has been re-magined by guitar icon and founding member, Steve Howe. This new edition will be released on April 28.

The album was post-produced using the technology now available on the balance and edits to enhance and re-present what the band were trying to achieve 55 years ago. Featuring some less well-known studio tracks, a new title, running order and sleeve, creating the psychedelic masterpiece they always envisaged.

Previously known as The In Crowd, Tomorrow (Keith West, Steve Howe and John ‘Twink’ Alder) came to fame in the 1967 film Smashing Time. During that year the band released two singles, one of which, “My White Bicycle” was inspired by the Dutch Provos, an anarchist group in Amsterdam which instituted a community bicycle program. The follow-up single “Revolution”, according to Joe Boyd’s book White Bicycles – Making Music in the 1960s asserted the fact that the band’s performance of the song at the UFO Club was the apotheosis of the 60s UK underground.

This reissue overseen by Steve Howe, contains new artwork by long-time YES collaborators The Gottlieb Brothers with new notes by Steve Howe and John ‘Twink’ Alder, and has been remastered from the original mono mixes.

Pre-order on CD, Black Vinyl, and Violet Vinyl.

Tracklisting:

"Real Permanent Dream - Version One"

"Hallucinations"

"My White Bicycle"

"Why"

"Revolution"

"Strawberry Fields Forever"

"Three Jolly Little Dwarfs"

"Now Your Time Has Come"

"Claramount Lake"

"Caught In A Web"

"Real Permanent Dream - Version Two"

"The Incredible Journey Of Timothy Chase"

"Now Your Time Has Come" - Live

"Shotgun And The Duck" - Live

(Photo - ©Will Ireland/Prog Magazine/Future Publishing)