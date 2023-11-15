TOMORROW’S OUTLOOK Shares Music Video For “Silver Ghost”

Tomorrow's Outlook are set to release their new album Black Waves early next year, on their own record label, Sörvik Rock Music.

The 10-track follow-up to 2018's A Voice Unheard is mixed and mastered by Sascha Paeth (Avantasia/Masters Of Ceremony) and includes the second single, "Silver Ghost", the official music video for which can be seen below.

The concept behind the song:

“In the year 1905, Hanna was a hard-working northern Norwegian woman whose husband had tragically just passed away. She took on his duties as lightkeeper at Steglholmen near Gressholman, the old trade centre in Vågsfjorden south of Harstad. For more than 20 years she dutifully kept the light shining, guiding the ships safely past her post and on their way. The light was often exposed to the harshest of weather, but the job was an important one for more than one reason – the homestead they had bought when her beloved husband was still alive must be paid for, so the money was needed.

“The work was challenging, both physically and mentally. Crossing the dark, stormy sea in a small rowboat, that’s one thing. Another was the ever-present knowledge that once upon a time, this was the place of execution for three murderers whose remains were mounted on stakes and left there until time and nature had done away with them. As the black waves beat her boat and the wind howled at her light, she often glimpsed their horrific spectres beneath the foamy sea. But Hanna remained a brave and dutiful human, and she stood ever firm in the face of these trials.”

Black Waves is a concept album based on real events from the coastal region surrounding the Gressholman peninsula, stretching from 1748 to the early 1900s. We hear the deeply shocking story of a brutal double murder which shook a small community, and also about a once vital and important trading post which met its ultimate end in a fire centuries later. The stories are mostly told through the eyes of the people involved, whose stories are guided by the superstitions, fears, and beliefs native to the northern part of Norway.

Rado Javor, who created previous works for the band, including 2018's "A Voice Unheard", provided the record’s magnificent artwork.

Tomorrow's Outlook is based in northern Norway and is one of the most hardworking and aspiring bands in their region. The band uses the term Arctic heavy metal to describe its music, which is heavily influenced by their homeland both in its somewhat gloomy sound and lyrical themes.

After 15 years as a studio project, core members and songwriting partners Trond Nicolaisen, Andreas Stenseth and Øystein Kvile Hanssen decided to take it to the next level and form an actual band. They completed the lineup with singer Tony Johannessen (Thunderbolt), drummer Owe Lingvall (Nocturnal Rites) and guitarist Valentino Francavilla (White Skull).

Black Waves tracklisting:

"Eventide"

"Oceans Of Sadness"

"Black Hearts And Roses In Snow"

"Black Waves"

"Silver Ghost"

"Wait For The Sun"

"Lament Of The Damned"

"When Falls The Axe"

"The Monument"

"The Calm" (Aria cover)

"Silver Ghost" video:

"Wait For The Sun" video: