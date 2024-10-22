Tonight's JUDAS PRIEST Concert In Sugar Land, Texas Canceled "Due To Unforeseen Circumstances"

Judas Priest's Invincible Shield tour was scheduled to land at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas tonight (Tuesday, October 22) with special guests, Sabaton.

A message from Judas Priest states: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Judas Priest show on October 22 at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land has been canceled. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase. If you purchased from a third-party reseller (Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek, VividSeats) etc, please reach out to your point of purchase."

Upcoming Judas Priest live dates are listed below.

October

24 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

26 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory