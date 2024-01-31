TONY HARNELL - "I Am 6 Years Alcohol-Free Today"

Congratulations to singer Tony Harnell (TNT, ex-Skid Row), who is celebrating six years of being alcohol-free! Tony shared the following message via social media:

"Just realized that I am 6 years alcohol-free today! Crazy. So glad to be free of that powerful, deceptive poison and all that came with it. There are always challenges in life, but it’s so much easier to navigate them without the negative effects of alcohol. I’m deeply grateful for all the beautiful souls who’ve been there for me on this journey and for the life and love I’ve been blessed with as a result." ❤️