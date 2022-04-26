TONY HARNELL To Be Inducted Into The Metal Hall Of Fame At M3 Festival

Highly acclaimed metal vocalist Tony Harnell, the voice of Norwegian metal band TNT, will be Inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame on-stage at the M3 Festival, on May 7 in Columbia, MD.

Tony Harnell rooted his legacy in hard rock and heavy metal as the vocalist for TNT. His vocals can be found on fan favorites such as "Seven Seas," "Everyone's A Star," and "10,000 Lovers (In One)", with the two later songs having been in rotation on MTV. He has also fronted the bands Westworld, and Starbreaker, along with his own solo projects The Mercury Train, and The Wildflowers featuring Bumblefoot. Harnell was also featured in the Sonic The Hedgehog video game series for SEGA.

"It's is no surprise that fans and the Nominating Committee are Inducting one of the greatest hard rock and metal vocalists of our time, Tony Harnell, into the 2022 Metal Hall Of Fame," says Metal Hall of Fame President/CEO Pat Gesualdo.

"I'm honored and humbled to be Inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame, and to even be thought of alongside so many of the Hall's great artists," says Tony Harnell. "And thank you to the Metal Hall Of Fame for the amazing charity work that you do."

For 2022, The Metal Hall Of Fame will be doing a Live, On-Stage Festival Induction Tour, that will launch with Tony Harnell at the M3 Festival, on May 7 in Columbia, MD. Fans can watch the Live Induction at the official Metal Hall of Fame Facebook and Instagram pages.

About the Metal Hall Of Fame...

The Metal Hall of Fame is a volunteer non-profit organization, that enshrines forever, those Legendary musicians, artists, music industry executives who are responsible for making Hard Rock and Heavy Metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they keep inspiring fans throughout the world, from generation to generation. It holds the Annual Metal Hall of Fame Charity Gala every January.

The Metal Hall of Fame has included many Historical Hard Rock and Heavy Metal moments. For example, our idea to join with Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne to have Lee Kerslake accept his Platinum Records for "Blizzard of Ozz" and "Diary of A Madman," after 38 years. Having Metallica Induct Megaforce Records Founders Jon and Marsha Zazula. Inducting Judas Priest at Wacken Open Air. Inducting members of Kiss, Iron Maiden, and Triumph among others for our Anniversary Bash. Having Don Airey's surprise Induction for Black Sabbath co-founding member Bill Ward, (especially after not seeing each other since recording Black Sabbath's 1978 "Never Say Day" album). Inducting Anthrax at Heavy Montreal in front of 40,000 fans. Having Kathy and Kelle Rhoads Induct their brother Randy Rhoads. Having Slayer's Kerri King surprise Induction for Brian Slagel and Metal Blade Record's 35TH Anniversary, having Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Geoff Tate, Chris Poland, and Bjorn Englen perform in the most Historic metal Jam of all time. Having Brian May of Queen Induct Joe Satriani. These are just some of the Legendary memories that we are honored to have shared with Hard Rock and Heavy Metal fans throughout the world.

The Metal Hall of Fame is a Volunteer Charity, and part of the 501 (C)(3) non-profit organization D.A.D. (Drums and Disabilities). Numerous Celebrities, Law Enforcement Agencies, Sports Stars, Doctors, School Systems, and Veterans Hospitals join with D.A.D. to bring music programs to help special needs children and wounded veterans in community centers and health facilities throughout the United States.

100% of the profits from all D.A.D. and Metal Hall of Fame events are dedicated to this great cause.

For more information, or to volunteer or donate, please contact: info@themetalhalloffame.org, or call 973-263-0420.