TONY IOMMI And GLENN HUGHES Land On UK Charts With New Reissues
October 16, 2024, an hour ago
Black Sabbath legend, Tony Iommi, has reissued the two albums he recorded with Glenn Hughes - The 1996 The Dep Sessions and Fused, available via BMG. You can order the titles here.
Forbes is reporting that The 1996 Dep Sessions debuts on the UK's Official Rock & Metal Albums chart at #7. The same full-length also arrives on both the Official Albums Sales and Official Physical Albums tallies, and in nearly the same position. The 1996 Dep Sessions is new at #62 on the former ranking, and it launches one slot lower on the latter roster.
Read the full report at Forbes.com.
The 1996 Dep Sessions tracklisting:
"Gone"
"From Another World"
"Don’t You Tell Me"
"Don’t Drag The River"
"Fine"
"Time Is The Healer"
"I’m Not The Same Man"
"It Falls Through Me"
"Time Is The Healer":
"I’m Not The Same Man":
"It Falls Through Me":
"From Another World":
"Gone" lyric video:
Fused tracklisting:
"Dopamine"
"Wasted Again"
"Saviour Of The Real"
"Resolution Song"
"Grace"
"Deep Inside A Shell"
"What You’re Living For"
"Face Your Fear"
"The Spell"
"I Go Insane"
"Slip Away" (Bonus Track)
"Let It Down Easy" (Bonus Track)
"The Innocence" (Bonus Track)
"What You’re Living For":
"Face Your Fear":
"Grace":
"Deep Inside A Shell":
"Wasted Again":
"Dopamine" lyric video:
"Saviour Of The Real":