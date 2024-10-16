TONY IOMMI And GLENN HUGHES Land On UK Charts With New Reissues

Black Sabbath legend, Tony Iommi, has reissued the two albums he recorded with Glenn Hughes - The 1996 The Dep Sessions and Fused, available via BMG. You can order the titles here.

Forbes is reporting that The 1996 Dep Sessions debuts on the UK's Official Rock & Metal Albums chart at #7. The same full-length also arrives on both the Official Albums Sales and Official Physical Albums tallies, and in nearly the same position. The 1996 Dep Sessions is new at #62 on the former ranking, and it launches one slot lower on the latter roster.

Read the full report at Forbes.com.





The 1996 Dep Sessions tracklisting:

"Gone"

"From Another World"

"Don’t You Tell Me"

"Don’t Drag The River"

"Fine"

"Time Is The Healer"

"I’m Not The Same Man"

"It Falls Through Me"

"Time Is The Healer":

"I’m Not The Same Man":

"It Falls Through Me":

"From Another World":

"Gone" lyric video:





Fused tracklisting:

"Dopamine"

"Wasted Again"

"Saviour Of The Real"

"Resolution Song"

"Grace"

"Deep Inside A Shell"

"What You’re Living For"

"Face Your Fear"

"The Spell"

"I Go Insane"

"Slip Away" (Bonus Track)

"Let It Down Easy" (Bonus Track)

"The Innocence" (Bonus Track)

"What You’re Living For":

"Face Your Fear":

"Grace":

"Deep Inside A Shell":

"Wasted Again":

"Dopamine" lyric video:

"Saviour Of The Real":