TONY IOMMI - Epiphone Releases BLACK SABBATH Legend's "Tony Iommi SG Special"; New Animated Video Streaming

Tony Iommi’s iconic riffs, heavy tones, and innovative tunings set him apart from the rest and defined the heavy metal genre. At the center of it all was Tony’s heavily modified 1964 Gibson SG™. Inspired by Tony Iommi’s original Gibson SG, Epiphone is proud to release the Tony Iommi SG Special.

This artist model is available in right and left-handed versions and features a two-piece mahogany body, a bound one-piece mahogany neck with a rounded profile, an Indian laurel fretboard with 22 frets, a Graph Tech® nut, Grover® Rotomatic® tuners with contemporary style buttons, and chrome-covered Epiphone PRO P-90 pickups that are wired to CTS® potentiometers and Orange Drop® capacitors. A static cling reproduction of Tony’s “Monkey” sticker is in the included hardshell case.

No need to be paranoid, the Tony Iommi SG Special is now available! Watch the video below, and find more information, here.