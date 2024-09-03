TONY IOMMI Feat. GLENN HUGHES - "Dopamine" Lyric Video Released

Black Sabbath legend, Tony Iommi, will reissue the two albums he recorded with Glenn Hughes - The 1996 The Dep Sessions and Fused, on October 4 via BMG. This will be the first time the albums are available on vinyl.

You can pre-order the titles here, and find a lyric video for Fused album opener "Dopamine", below.

The 1996 Dep Sessions tracklisting:

"Gone"

"From Another World"

"Don’t You Tell Me"

"Don’t Drag The River"

"Fine"

"Time Is the Healer"

"I’m Not the Same Man"

"It Falls Through Me"

"Gone" lyric video:

Fused tracklisting:

"Dopamine"

"Wasted Again"

"Saviour Of The Real"

"Resolution Song"

"Grace"

"Deep Inside A Shell"

"What You’re Living For"

"Face Your Fear"

"The Spell"

"I Go Insane"

"Slip Away" (Bonus Track)

"Let It Down Easy" (Bonus Track)

"The Innocence" (Bonus Track)

"Dopamine" lyric video:

"Saviour Of The Real":