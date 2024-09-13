TONY IOMMI Feat. GLENN HUGHES - "Saviour Of The Real" Track Streaming; Official Audio
September 13, 2024, an hour ago
Black Sabbath legend, Tony Iommi, will reissue the two albums he recorded with Glenn Hughes - The 1996 The Dep Sessions and Fused, on October 4 via BMG. This will be the first time the albums are available on vinyl.
You can pre-order the titles here, and listen to the official audio for Fused track, "Saviour Of The Real", below.
The 1996 Dep Sessions tracklisting:
"Gone"
"From Another World"
"Don’t You Tell Me"
"Don’t Drag The River"
"Fine"
"Time Is the Healer"
"I’m Not the Same Man"
"It Falls Through Me"
"Gone" lyric video:
Fused tracklisting:
"Dopamine"
"Wasted Again"
"Saviour Of The Real"
"Resolution Song"
"Grace"
"Deep Inside A Shell"
"What You’re Living For"
"Face Your Fear"
"The Spell"
"I Go Insane"
"Slip Away" (Bonus Track)
"Let It Down Easy" (Bonus Track)
"The Innocence" (Bonus Track)
"Saviour Of The Real":
"Dopamine" lyric video:
"Saviour Of The Real":