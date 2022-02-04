TONY IOMMI On Putting A New Band Together - "To Be Honest, I’d Have Carried On With BLACK SABBATH"

In a new interview with Louder, Black Sabbath guitar legend, Tony Iommi, talks about his musical future.

Geezer Butler had his band Deadland Ritual, Ozzy Osbourne has more solo plans, so has Iommi given any thought to putting a band together and getting back out there?

"No, not that much, really," says Tony. "Because, to be honest, I’d have carried on with Sabbath. It was my idea to stop because of the constant touring. And me with my cancer problem, that’s one of the reasons I stopped touring. If you could do short tours it wouldn’t be so bad, but we were going out for an eighteen-month tour. It was great when I was twenty, but now I’m thirty it’s different [low chuckle]."

In an interview with Metro last October, estranged Black Sabbath drummer, Bill Ward, revealed the status of the relationship between himself and his former bandmates, and suggested that a reunion could be in the cards.

After a series of brief reunions of the band’s original lineup between 1985 and 2005, Black Sabbath came together once more in 2011 to announce that they were recording a new album with a world tour to follow in 2012. That went ahead, with 13 – the 19th Black Sabbath album overall – released in 2013. But Ward did not participate. And in February 2017, Black Sabbath officially retired with a pair of hometown shows at the NEC Arena. Tommy Clufetos played drums on the band’s farewell tour.

Their relationship now? "I’m in contact with the guys," said Ward. "I talked to Ozzy two nights ago. A lot of things have crossed between us and there’s new boundaries that I’ve had to build, but I don’t think any less of them. I’ve been working with Tony since 1964 when I was 16 years old. They’re my brothers and I love them."

Asked if the book is closed on Black Sabbath, Ward replied: "As far as I’m concerned, the book’s never closed with Sabbath! I’m writing like a demon, I’m living life."

(Photo - Sam Emerson)