TONY IOMMI Returns To BLACK SABBATH Bench for BBC’s Red Sofa Day (Video)

Legendary rock guitarist Tony Iommi was all smiles when he returned to the world-famous Black Sabbath Bench on Broad Street in Birmingham – and found himself on the couch!

It was more than five years since Iommi and bass-playing bandmate Geezer Butler arrived by canal narrowboat in June 2019 to unveil the bench, which was dreamt up, created and installed by Westside Business Improvement District (BID).

But this time, Iommi was flying solo, and waiting for him was BBC Midlands Today reporter Ben Sidwell, who had helped to wheel his studio’s distinctive red sofa over from Gas Street.

BBC Midlands Today is celebrating its 60th anniversary this week and Ben is towing the couch across the region to tell different stories which highlight the award-winning programme’s history.

With the recently-restored Black Sabbath Bench as a backdrop, Tony and Ben talked on the couch about the band’s history as heavy metal pioneers, how the city has changed along the way, and even how the sofa has become such a recognisable part of the programme.

They also discussed Black Sabbath, of course, the band that was originally called Earth when four lads started out from neighbouring streets in Aston – with the classic line-up including singer Ozzy Osbourne and drummer Bill Ward. Their journey to becoming superstars began when they first played live at The Crown pub on Station Street in 1968.

Incredibly, that same weekly Henry’s Blueshouse night is still being promoted 56 years later every Tuesday at its new home of Snobs in Broad Street. And Jim Simpson, the jazz impresario who managed the group during the 1970 releases of their first two seminal albums, Black Sabbath and Paranoid, is still the promoter behind Henry’s Blueshouse.

Luisa Huggins of Westside BID said: “We love our Black Sabbath Bench and it’s always wonderful to welcome Tony Iommi back onto Broad Street.”

To watch the full TV report, tune into BBC Midlands Today at 6.30pm tomorrow, Thursday, September 26th.

BraveWords recently caught up with Black Sabbath bass legend Geezer Butler to talk about the paperback edition of his autobiography, Into The Void: From Birth To Black Sabbath-And Beyond. During the conversation he addressed the possibilities of one final reunion show with all the original members of Black Sabbath. Keep in mind, drummer Bill Ward wasn’t part of the band’s final tour, being replaced by Tommy Clufetos.

In regards to doing one final Black Sabbath show with the original lineup, Butler told BraveWords: “Ozzy has been texting me about doing one final show with Bill and that’s it, but it’s just not going to happen. But I always said that the original Black Sabbath would never get back together. So you say these things hoping if a miracle happens, that would be great to do it. But it’s up to everyone’s health, but I can’t see it happening. I’d love it to happen, even if it was one final song with the original four of us, with Bill on the drums. Even if it’s just one song.”

Well, we're one step closer to that "miracle", as Bill Ward issued the following update:

"Hey ya, Bill Ward checking in regarding all the updates on a possible Sabbath show in England.

"I’m in for playing some of everyone’s old favorites. Loved playing them then, I’d love to play them one last time.

"I’m not going to talk about my health publicly except to say, everyday I’m pretty good for 76 years old, I’m active musically every day, and I have a very busy and gratifying life.

"Love you all, all the fucking time." - Bill

Geezer Butler also spoke to Songfacts shortly before the release of the paperback edition of Into The Void, and touched on the possibility of one final Black Sabbath show.

Songfacts: There has been talk in the press recently about Black Sabbath possibly playing one more show with Bill Ward on drums. Would you like to see this happen, and do you regret Bill not participating on The End tour?

Geezer Butler: "We all regret it. It's health-wise, really. It's up to Bill. If he feels like he can do it, then we'll do it."

Songfacts: So if Bill said he'd be up for it, all the other members would be on board?

Butler: "If he can do it, yes. But it's all down to him."