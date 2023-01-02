TONY IOMMI Reveals Plans For 2023 In New Year's Message - "It's Gonna Be Busy Again" (Video)

Sharing a New Year message for 2023, found below, Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi summed up what was a very busy 2022 for him and out lined his plans for the next 12 months.

Iommi: "Of course, we're gonna have the Tony Martin box set, and Cozy Powell and Neil Murray. I'm looking forward to that because a lot of people have asked about that, which is great. They wanted to see when it's coming out, and we've done them in succession with these albums. You can't just bring everything out together; it has to come out in the right times. So we've had all the original Sabbath stuff come out, and then we've got the Ronnie stuff. The next thing will be the Tony Martin, and then my solo stuff, so it's gonna be busy again."

Iommi has confirmed that Black Sabbath's I.R.S. Records-era albums, which feature Tony Martin, will be released in 2023. Martin was with Black Sabbath from 1987 - 1991, then again between 1993 - 1997. He recorded five albums with the band: The Eternal Idol (1987), Headless Cross (1989), Tyr (1990), Cross Purposes (1994), and Forbidden (1995).

Iommi recently confirmed that the reissues will be available next year, while marking the birthday of late drummer, Cozy Powell, who performed on three of the I.R.S. albums - Headless Cross, Tyr, and Forbidden

Says Tony: "Cozy Powell would have been 75 today. Looking forward to the release of the IRS albums in 2023, a tribute to his great playing."

Stay tuned for further details.