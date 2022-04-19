TONY IOMMI's Guitar Tech MIKE CLEMENT Is In An Induced Coma, Showing Signs Of Progress

Black Sabbath guitar legend, Tony Iommi, has revealed that his longtime guitar tech, Mike Clement, is currently in an induced coma after taking a "serious tumble".

Iommi shared the news via social media, writing: "Ongoing sad news about my tech and good friend Mick Clement who took a serious tumble while working at his electrical business. He’s been in an induced coma and is thankfully starting to show signs of progress. Our thoughts are with his family, he has been a keyman with me for over 30 years."

Everyone here at BraveWords are sending Mike positive vibes for a speedy recovery.

