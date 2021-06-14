TONY MACALPINE To Release Equilibrium In August

Guitar guru Tony MacAlpine (Planet X, Steve Vai) has checked in with the following update:

"Hello all, official release date for my latest work Equilibrium is August 29, 2021. Also hope to see you at Paul Gilbert's Great Guitar Escape: Shrapnel and Beyond. July 5 - 9, 2021. And... due to extreme popular demand, lessons have been extended further! A busy schedule is upon us with many upcoming rehearsals, events, and other commitments. Take advantage of this offer while you can!"

"Lessons are hosted on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays between 9AM - 5PM (PST) via Zoom and are being taught at the special price of $100 USD."

"Lessons will need to be booked 48 hours in advance of the date you wish to reserve in order to accommodate the number of inquiries we receive and to fairly honor our first come first serve policy. Any cancellations will need to be made 24 hours in advance."

"Simply email Simone Adrene, the primary event coordinator for M.R Inc., at tmaclessons@gmail.com with the date and time which is most convenient for you and we will do our best to make that or the closest available time happen. Once your inquiry is received, a Paypal link will be sent to you, which will be used to confirm and reserve your lesson."

Check out the artwork for Equilibrium:

(Photo courtesy of Tony MacAlpine's official Facebook page)