TOOL Add Corpus Christi, El Paso Dates To 2024 Tour
November 7, 2023, an hour ago
Tool, who recently extended their sold out U.S. tour into 2024, have added a pair of dates to the upcoming trek: January 30 at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas and February 7 at the UTEP Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.
Tickets are on-sale this Friday, November 10 at 10 AM local time. Pre-sales, exclusive to Tool Army members, are available tomorrow, Nov. 8, at 10 am local time, running through November 9 at 10 PM local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to Tool Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins.
Visit Toolband.com for ticketing links and additional information. Elder opens on all 2024 dates.
The tour includes the band’s return to Madison Square Garden, having last performed at the venerable venue in 2001, and a double-header a Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.
2024 tour dates:
January
10 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
18 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
19 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
24 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
26 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
27 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
30 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center
31 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
February
2 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
3 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
5 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
7 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center
9 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
12 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
14 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
15 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
17 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena
18 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Tool is currently on the road, with a show this evening at the PPL Center in Allentown, Penn. Steel Beans opens on all of the remaining 2023 shows.
November
7 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
13 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
16 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
19 - Montreal, QC - Bell Center
20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
21 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena