TOOL Add Corpus Christi, El Paso Dates To 2024 Tour

Tool, who recently extended their sold out U.S. tour into 2024, have added a pair of dates to the upcoming trek: January 30 at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas and February 7 at the UTEP Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, November 10 at 10 AM local time. Pre-sales, exclusive to Tool Army members, are available tomorrow, Nov. 8, at 10 am local time, running through November 9 at 10 PM local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to Tool Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins.

Visit Toolband.com for ticketing links and additional information. Elder opens on all 2024 dates.

The tour includes the band’s return to Madison Square Garden, having last performed at the venerable venue in 2001, and a double-header a Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

2024 tour dates:

January

10 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

18 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

19 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

24 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

26 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

27 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

30 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center

31 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

February

2 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

3 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

5 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

7 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

12 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

14 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

15 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

17 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena

18 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Tool is currently on the road, with a show this evening at the PPL Center in Allentown, Penn. Steel Beans opens on all of the remaining 2023 shows.

November

7 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

13 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

19 - Montreal, QC - Bell Center

20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

21 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena