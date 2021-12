TOOL Add January Date In Colorado Springs To Forthcoming US Tour; Tickets On Sale Friday

Tool, who will spend the first three months of 2022 crisscrossing the US, have added an additional date to the extensive trek: January 28 at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” said Danny Carey as news of the tour arrived earlier this fall. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

Tickets for the Colorado date are on-sale this Friday, December 10 at 10 AM, mountain. A selection of exclusive packages, which include a pre-sale ticket, will also be made available to Tool Army members on December 8 at 10 AM, mountain here.

Tour dates:

January

10 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena (Sold Out)

11 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

13 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center

15 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center (Sold Out)

16 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

18 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center (Sold Out)

19 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena (Sold Out)

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center (Sold Out)

22 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (Sold Out)

28 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Broadmoor World Arena

30 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

31 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center (Sold Out)

February

2 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

4 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

5 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

8 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

9 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

10 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena

19 - Boston, MA - TD Garden (Sold Out)

20 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center (Sold Out)

22 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

23 - Belmont Park, NYvUBS Arena

26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center (Sold Out)

27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

March

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

3 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

4 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

6 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

8 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

10 - Chicago, IL - United Center

12 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Arena

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

15 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

17 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

18 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

20 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April

23 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena (Sold Out)

25 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum (Sold Out)

26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena (Sold Out)

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle (Sold Out)

May

2 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena Manchester

4 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

6 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena (Sold Out)

9 - London, UK - The O2 Arena (Sold Out)

12 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

13 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis (Sold Out)

15 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

17 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome (Sold Out)

21 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

23 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

24 - Budapest, Hungary - SportAréna

