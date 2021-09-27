TOOL Announce Extensive 2022 US & European Tour; “Let’s Fnish What We Started. Shall We?,” Says MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN
Tool have announced a mammoth 2022 tour, with the Los Angeles-based band spending three months traversing the US, followed by a month of European dates.
Tool elected to kick off the highly-anticipated trek in Eugene, Ore. as a nod to the abrupt halt to their 2020 Fear Inoculum tour. Slated to play the Matthew Knight Arena on March 12, 2020, the show, along with the band’s remaining tour dates, was canceled as nationwide lockdowns began to take effect that evening.
“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” said Danny Carey. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”
Tickets for all dates are on-sale this Friday, October 1 at 10 AM, local time (UK and Irish dates are on-sale at 9 AM, local time). Tool Army members can purchase pre-sale tickets for European dates on September 28 at 10 AM, local time (24 hour pre-sale window), while US pre-sale tickets are available on September 29 at 10 AM, local time (36 hour pre-sale window). A selection of exclusive packages, which include a pre-sale ticket, will also be made available to Tool Army members on September 29 at 10 AM, local time.
Tour dates:
January
10 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena
11 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
13 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center
15 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
16 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
18 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
19 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
21 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
22 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
30 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
31 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
February
2 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
4 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
5 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
8 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
9 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
10 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena
19 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
20 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
22 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
23 - Belmont Park, NYvUBS Arena
26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
March
1 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
3 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
4 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
6 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
8 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
10 - Chicago, IL - United Center
12 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Arena
13 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
15 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
17 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center
18 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
20 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
April
23 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
25 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
28 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
May
2 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena Manchester
4 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
6 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
9 - London, UK - The O2 Arena
12 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
13 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
15 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
17 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
21 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
23 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
24 - Budapest, Hungary - SportAréna
Blonde Redhead opens on dates from January 10 to February 10. The Acid Helps opens from February 19 to March 20.
(Photo - Travis Shinn)