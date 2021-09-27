TOOL Announce Extensive 2022 US & European Tour; “Let’s Fnish What We Started. Shall We?,” Says MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN

Tool have announced a mammoth 2022 tour, with the Los Angeles-based band spending three months traversing the US, followed by a month of European dates.

Tool elected to kick off the highly-anticipated trek in Eugene, Ore. as a nod to the abrupt halt to their 2020 Fear Inoculum tour. Slated to play the Matthew Knight Arena on March 12, 2020, the show, along with the band’s remaining tour dates, was canceled as nationwide lockdowns began to take effect that evening.

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” said Danny Carey. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

Tickets for all dates are on-sale this Friday, October 1 at 10 AM, local time (UK and Irish dates are on-sale at 9 AM, local time). Tool Army members can purchase pre-sale tickets for European dates on September 28 at 10 AM, local time (24 hour pre-sale window), while US pre-sale tickets are available on September 29 at 10 AM, local time (36 hour pre-sale window). A selection of exclusive packages, which include a pre-sale ticket, will also be made available to Tool Army members on September 29 at 10 AM, local time.

Tour dates:

January

10 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena

11 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

13 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center

15 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

16 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

18 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

19 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

22 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

30 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

31 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

February

2 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

4 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

5 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

8 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

9 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

10 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena

19 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

20 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

22 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

23 - Belmont Park, NYvUBS Arena

26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

March

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

3 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

4 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

6 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

8 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

10 - Chicago, IL - United Center

12 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Arena

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

15 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

17 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

18 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

20 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April

23 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

25 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

May

2 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena Manchester

4 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

6 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

9 - London, UK - The O2 Arena

12 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

13 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

15 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

17 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

21 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

23 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

24 - Budapest, Hungary - SportAréna

Blonde Redhead opens on dates from January 10 to February 10. The Acid Helps opens from February 19 to March 20.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)