TOOL Announce North American Tour; Includes Band's First Canadian Dates Since 2019
June 6, 2023, 34 minutes ago
Tool return to the road this fall, expanding on their recently announced festival appearances (Power Trip, Aftershock and Louder Than Life) with an additional six weeks of performances, including the band’s first Canadian dates since 2019.
The tour announcement follows Tool's debut live performances of 2023, headlining both Welcome to Rockville and the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in recent weeks.
Tickets for all non-festival shows are on-sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 AM, local time. In advance of the forthcoming on-sale, Tool Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members on June 8 at 10 AM, local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to Tool Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins on June 9.
Tool tour dates:
September
22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival
October
3 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Event Center
6 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
8 - Indio, CA - Power Trip
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
12 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center
14 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center
15 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
17 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Center
19 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
20 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
22 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place Arena
23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
25 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
27 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
29 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Center
31 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
November
1 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
3 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boiling Arena
4 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
6 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena
7 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
13 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
16 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
19 - Montreal, QC - Bell Center
20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
21 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
(Photo - Travis Shinn)