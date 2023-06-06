TOOL Announce North American Tour; Includes Band's First Canadian Dates Since 2019

Tool return to the road this fall, expanding on their recently announced festival appearances (Power Trip, Aftershock and Louder Than Life) with an additional six weeks of performances, including the band’s first Canadian dates since 2019.

The tour announcement follows Tool's debut live performances of 2023, headlining both Welcome to Rockville and the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in recent weeks.

Tickets for all non-festival shows are on-sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 AM, local time. In advance of the forthcoming on-sale, Tool Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members on June 8 at 10 AM, local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to Tool Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins on June 9.

Tool tour dates:

September

22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

October

3 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Event Center

6 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

8 - Indio, CA - Power Trip

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

12 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center

14 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center

15 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

17 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Center

19 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

20 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

22 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place Arena

23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

25 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

27 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

29 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Center

31 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

November

1 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

3 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boiling Arena

4 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

6 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

7 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

13 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

19 - Montreal, QC - Bell Center

20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

21 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

(Photo - Travis Shinn)