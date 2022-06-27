TOOL - Fear Inoculum 3-Disc, 180-Gram Vinyl Arrives August 5

Tool’s Grammy-award winning fifth album, Fear Inoculum, arrives as a 3-disc, 180g vinyl release on August 5 via RCA Records.

The collection, which is available for pre-order here, features new artwork from Adam Jones, and is housed in a triple gatefold jacket with an exclusive poster.

Fear Inoculum vinyl tracklisting:

Disc 1:

“Fear Inoculum”

“Pneuma”

“Invincible”

Disc 2:

“Legion Inoculant”

“Descending”

“Culling Voices”

“Chocolate Chip Trip”

Disc 3:

“7empest”

“Mockingbeat”

Quite possibly the era’s most highly-anticipated album, Fear Inoculum arrived in August of 2019. Debuting at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200, the album earned heaps of critical praise.

Earlier this year, Tool released Opiate2, a re-imagined and extended version of the 1992 EP’s title track and an accompanying short film, marking the band’s first new video in 15 years. The band also unveiled the first incarnation of Fear Inoculum vinyl, dubbed the Ultra Deluxe edition, the limited offering included five 180g vinyl discs emblazoned with a unique etching and accompanied by an elaborate pictorial booklet including never-before-seen artwork.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)