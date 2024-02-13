TOOL Guitarist ADAM JONES Partners With Epiphone For 1979 Les Paul Custom Silverburst

For 150 years, Epiphone has been a leading innovator in instrument design. By leveraging its iconic past and leaning into the future, Epiphone has set the stage for the next era of sound for present and future generations.

Epiphone is proud to unveil its next global release in partnership with Adam Jones, legendary guitarist of the multi-platinum-selling and Grammy Award-winning band, Tool. The Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom pays tribute to one of Adam’s top favorite guitars of all time. The guitar represents a new era of premium features for Epiphone, including the world-renowned Gibson open-book headstock and high-quality electronics. The Epiphone Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom is now available at Authorized Epiphone dealers and worldwide on epiphone.com.

Multi-platinum-selling and four-time Grammy Award winner Adam Jones, from the band Tool, is one of rock’s most talented and sonically innovative guitarists. Now Epiphone has partnered with Gibson Custom to create a new model that pays tribute to what Adam calls “one of my top favorite guitars of all time” his Silverburst 1979 Gibson Les Paul Custom. It has a three-piece maple neck with a custom Adam Jones profile, an ebony fretboard, and a mahogany body with a maple cap. Finished in Antique Silverburst, it also features high- quality electronic components throughout, including a Gibson Custombucker pickup in the neck position and a Seymour Duncan® Distortion® in the bridge position, along with CTS® potentiometers and Orange Drop® capacitors.

The Epiphone Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom also features a Gibson “open book” headstock profile, and artwork created by Joyce Su and Adam Jones is on the rear headstock. The guitar also comes with a replica two-inch convex mirror included in the Deluxe Protector Series hardshell guitar case.

The Epiphone Adam Jones Les Paul Custom Silverburst guitar represents Adam’s #1 guitar, his prized original Gibson Silverburst 1979 Gibson Les Paul, and Adam was heavily involved in creating this new guitar. Utilizing his extensive experience in visual art, special effects, and design, Adam Jones is the director of the majority of Tool’s music videos and creates the visual experience on stage for the band. For the original world premiere of the Gibson Custom Shop Adam Jones Les Paul, Adam composed and scored “The Witness,” a new song and animated short film. Watch/share the “The Witness” below.

One of the rock’s most talented and sonically innovative guitarists, Adam Jones is renowned as the guitarist for the band Tool, as well as his work as a visual artist, sculptor, videographer, producer, and special effects designer for films including Jurassic Park, Terminator 2, Edward Scissorhands, Ghostbusters II, Batman Returns, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3, 4, and 5, Dances with Wolves, Bride of the Re-Animator, Pet Sematary, Shocker, and License To Kill.