TOOL Guitarist ADAM JONES Unveils "Sensation" Epiphone Les Paul Featuring KORIN FAUGHT Artwork

For 150 years, Epiphone has been a leading innovator in instrument design. By leveraging its iconic past and leaning into the future, Epiphone has now set the stage for the next era of sound for present and future generations. Epiphone is proud announce the long-awaited Adam Jones and Epiphone partnership has now arrived with the release of the Epiphone Adam Jones Les Paul Custom Art Collection. This unprecedented, limited-edition collection blends Adam’s love of fine art and music, resulting in seven, iconic and unique Les Paul Custom Silverburst masterpieces which feature the artwork of five distinguished visual artists curated by Adam Jones of TOOL. The Epiphone Adam Jones Les Paul Custom Art Collection is now available worldwide at authorized Epiphone dealers and on Epiphone.com.

The fifth model to debut in the Adam Jones Les Paul Custom Art Collection features Korin Faught’s original painting “Sensation” which first premiered as part of the Lost Days Exhibition in October 2016 at the Corey Helford Gallery in Los Angeles.

"'Sensation' is a painting about the loneliness and isolation of illness. 'Sensation' is a word to replace a fear based word. A word she learned while preparing for childbirth. A word she could retreat into when lying in bed with only herself and her thoughts. Gentle meditative properties and calmness resonate through her body as she lives within the moment." – Korin Faught

Explore the Adam Jones Les Paul Silverburst featuring Korin Faught’s “Sensation” here, and to learn more about artist Korin Faught, visit korinfaught.com.

An exceptional instrument for your next musical masterpiece, this Epiphone Adam Jones Les Paul Custom has a bound mahogany body with a maple cap, a three-piece bound maple neck with an Adam Jones Custom profile, and an ebony fretboard. It is equipped with a reverse-mounted Epiphone ProBucker™ Custom humbucker™ in the neck position and a Seymour Duncan® Distortion in the bridge; both are wired to CTS® potentiometers and Orange Drop® capacitors. A Marquee Back Plate with the artist’s name and the name of the artwork is also included. This Epiphone Silverburst Les Paul™ is finished in Antique Silverburst as an homage to Adam’s beloved original Silverburst 1979 Gibson® Les Paul Custom, a Protector hardshell case is also included.

The Epiphone Adam Jones Art Collection consists of seven, unique Silverburst Les Paul™ Custom models, each featuring reproductions of different works of fine art on the back of the guitars. Adam curated all of the featured artwork, and selected five distinguished artists for the collection Mark Ryden, Frank Frazetta, Julie Heffernan, Korin Faught, and Ernst Fuchs; additional artwork designed by Korin Faught, adorns the back of the headstock of each model. Only 800 guitars of each model from this limited edition and highly collectible series will be produced.