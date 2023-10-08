TOOL Live At Aftershock Festival 2023; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Streaming

Tool performed at the Aftershock Festival Aftershock at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA on October 6th. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Jambi"

"The Pot"

"Fear Inoculum"

"Pushit"

"Rosetta Stoned"

"Forty Six & 2"

"Pneuma"

"The Grudge"

"Invincible"

"Stinkfist"

"Swamp Song"

"Ænema"

Tool's North American tour schedule is as follows:

October

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

12 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center

14 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center

15 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

17 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Center

19 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

20 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

22 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place Arena

23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

25 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

27 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

29 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Center

31 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

November

1 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

3 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boiling Arena

4 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

6 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

7 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

13 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

19 - Montreal, QC - Bell Center

20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

21 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena