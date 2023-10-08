TOOL Live At Aftershock Festival 2023; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Streaming
October 8, 2023, 20 minutes ago
Tool performed at the Aftershock Festival Aftershock at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA on October 6th. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Jambi"
"The Pot"
"Fear Inoculum"
"Pushit"
"Rosetta Stoned"
"Forty Six & 2"
"Pneuma"
"The Grudge"
"Invincible"
"Stinkfist"
"Swamp Song"
"Ænema"
Tool's North American tour schedule is as follows:
October
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
12 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center
14 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center
15 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
17 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Center
19 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
20 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
22 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place Arena
23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
25 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
27 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
29 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Center
31 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
November
1 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
3 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boiling Arena
4 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
6 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena
7 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
13 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
16 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
19 - Montreal, QC - Bell Center
20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
21 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena