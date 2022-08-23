TOOL / PUSCIFER Frontman MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN Featured In New Interview With Producer / Songwriter RICK BEATO

August 23, 2022, 13 minutes ago

In the clip below, producer / songwriter Rick Beato, who also runs the Youtube channel Everything Music, interviews Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan about his career, including his other bands Puscifer and A Perfect Circle.

 

Puscifer recently released a two-song single featuring re-imagined versions of “Bullet Train To Iowa” and ”The Underwhelming” from Existential Reckoning. The new mixes come from Keenan’s A Perfect Circle bandmates Billy Howerdel (“Bullet Train To Iowa”) and James Iha (“The Underwhelming”). A Meats Meier-created video for “Bullet Train To Iowa (Re-Imagined by Billy Howerdel)” can be viewed below:



