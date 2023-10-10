TOOL To Usher In 2024 With US Tour; Trek Includes Return To Madison Square Garden And Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena
October 10, 2023, 44 minutes ago
Tool, following a weekend that saw the band headline Aftershock and play the historic Power Trip festival, have announced a new round of US dates, a trek that marks the band’s return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since 2001, and includes a doubleheader at Los Angeles’ Cypto.com Arena.
Tickets are on-sale this Friday, October 13 at 10 AM local time. In advance of the forthcoming on-sale, Tool Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members from October 11 at 10 AM, local time through October 12 at 10 PM, local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to Tool Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins on October 13.
Visit Toolband.com for ticketing links and additional information. Elder opens on all 2024 dates.
2024 tour dates:
January
10 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
18 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
19 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
24 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
26 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
27 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
31 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
February
2 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
3 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
5 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
9 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
12 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
14 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
15 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
17 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena
18 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Tool is currently on the road, with a show tomorrow night at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center followed by a string of dates that include their first Canadian performances since 2019. Steel Beans opens on all of the remaining 2023 shows.
October
11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
12 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center
14 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center
15 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
17 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Center
19 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
20 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
22 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place Arena
23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
25 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
27 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
29 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Center
31 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
November
1 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
3 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boiling Arena
4 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
6 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena
7 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
13 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
16 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
19 - Montreal, QC - Bell Center
20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
21 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena