TOOL To Usher In 2024 With US Tour; Trek Includes Return To Madison Square Garden And Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena

Tool, following a weekend that saw the band headline Aftershock and play the historic Power Trip festival, have announced a new round of US dates, a trek that marks the band’s return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since 2001, and includes a doubleheader at Los Angeles’ Cypto.com Arena.

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, October 13 at 10 AM local time. In advance of the forthcoming on-sale, Tool Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members from October 11 at 10 AM, local time through October 12 at 10 PM, local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to Tool Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins on October 13.

Visit Toolband.com for ticketing links and additional information. Elder opens on all 2024 dates.

2024 tour dates:

January

10 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

18 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

19 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

24 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

26 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

27 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

31 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

February

2 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

3 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

5 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

12 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

14 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

15 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

17 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena

18 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Tool is currently on the road, with a show tomorrow night at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center followed by a string of dates that include their first Canadian performances since 2019. Steel Beans opens on all of the remaining 2023 shows.

October

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

12 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center

14 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center

15 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

17 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Center

19 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

20 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

22 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place Arena

23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

25 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

27 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

29 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Center

31 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

November

1 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

3 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boiling Arena

4 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

6 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

7 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

13 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

19 - Montreal, QC - Bell Center

20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

21 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena