Top 4 Exotic Cars of Iconic Rock Musicians

Rock music is more than a taste; it's a way of life. And many great rock musicians have something in their garage that can complement their rocker persona. And sometimes, in the garage, there is something that does not seem to fit the image of a rock musician at all: strange, unusual, vintage, or simply very rare cars that they managed to find and add to their collection. In this brief article, we will discuss some outstanding celebrities and their automobiles.

Mercedes AMG G55 - Eric Clapton / The Yardbirds

The 2002 Mercedes AMG G55 is one of the very first AMGs, released before the famous Affalterbach tuning studio became part of Mercedes. In September 2022, news broke that Eric Clapton was selling his car. It is outfitted with a $25,000 audio system. The car has 160 thousand kilometers on the odometer and a few minor dents and rust spots, which we believe adds to its value.

Mr. Clapton appears to have purchased the G-Wagen not because it was popular among celebrities, but to drive to his estate in France.

Buick Skylark - James Hetfield / Metallica

Few people are aware that James is a skilled auto mechanic! He even has his own workshop, where he restores and modifies the cars in his fleet in his spare time. One of his favorite cars is a 1953 Buick Skylark that Metallica leader and fellow auto club member Rick Dore has literally modified from top to bottom.

Nothing in this car has been overlooked, from the headlight bezels to the side window lifting mechanism, from the front bumper design to the colors. A stylish, understated lavender Buick that is sure to turn heads.

Lamborghini Aventador - Matthew Bellamy / Muse

Those who have played Need for Speed: The Run will recall this car as one of the fastest and most maneuverable. Matthew most likely liked the Lamborghini Aventador because of these characteristics.

Muse visited the Lamborghini plant in Saint-Agathe and personally tested the Italian manufacturer's cars during a tour of Europe in 2012. This car was also featured in the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction".

Aston Martin DB5 - George Harrison / The Beatles

The Aston Martin DB5 from 1963 is a classic example of the British marque. Perhaps one of the company's most famous models, which has appeared in numerous popular films about agent 007. The musician bought a Platinum silver car with a leather interior.

George added chrome wheels, Avon tires, a heated rear window, and a slew of other options to the standard equipment. The car ended up in a Tokyo museum in the late 1980s. The iconic guitarist's car then passed through several hands before being auctioned off. An anonymous buyer won a one-of-a-kind car after intense bidding.

Conclusion

As you can see, rock stars sometimes prefer simple cars (think Morrissey and his Fiat 500), but some of them, of course, spend a lot of money on supercars and vintage models. There are cars in the automotive industry that represent an entire era, such as the Lincoln Continental, which was once a mafia icon. Similarly, rock musicians had different car preferences throughout history, particularly in the 1960s and 1970s. In the modern world, almost anyone can afford a good car, unlike in the past when only a few could. Modern rock musicians can afford to have entire fleets of exclusive models, and that is great.