Top 6 Metal Music Albums of All Time

If you're a big fan of heavy metal music, you'll agree that it's quite difficult to name the best albums of all time. Metal music has been rocking the world for decades and continues to be the favorite of many music lovers to date. Several great albums have been released over the years, especially in the 20th century. After critically examining various albums and reviews, we list the top 6 metal music albums in this article.

Appetite for Destruction by Guns N' Roses

The American band, Guns N' Roses can never be forgotten in the history of rock music. Appetite for Destruction, released in 1987, is considered one of the best debut albums in the genre's history. Titles like "Sweet Child of Mine" and "Welcome to the Jungle" are songs that will always be remembered for years to come.

Master of Puppets by Metallica

There are many Metallica albums that could make this list but it certainly will be incomplete without Master of Puppets. Released in 1986, the LP Master of Puppets was one of the biggest music projects at that time. It was Metallica's final work with Legendary bassist Cliff Burton and many fans feel it was the band's last truly flawless album.

Choosing the best song from the album is difficult but titles like "Welcome Home" and "Battery" remain all-time classics. Although the album attracted debates when it was released, critics began to appreciate it some years later. The metal album inspired many other musicians around the world to create unique sounds.

Number of the Beast by Iron Maiden

Launched in 1982, this masterful collection champions the essence of British metal. It was Iron Maiden's third album which announced them to the world. Surprisingly, the recording was done after they removed their frontman Paul Di Anno, and replaced him with Bruce Dickinson. The decision paid off when music fans fell in love with Dickson's superb expansive range.

Tracks like "Run to the Hills" and "Hallowed Be Thy Name" gained massive airplay after the album was released. The band continued to grow in popularity from there. They are still one of the largest rock bands today.

Korn by Korn

Released in 1994, this fantastic debut kicked off the nu-metal subgenre. The album explored themes like drug abuse, child abuse, and bullying. It was released after Korn joined Epic Records, the label that approached them after witnessing their performance at a beach in California.

Initially, the album had a critical reception and was seen as "incessantly wrathful rock" with "no sensible measure of its artistic merit". However, by January 1996, the album was certified gold in the United States and charted at number 72 in February the same year. It also peaked at number 10 on the Recording Industry Association of New Zealand charts later that year. Over the years, it has received numerous certifications in different countries.

Lateralus by Tool

It took Tool's fans five years of waiting before the quartet released a new album, "Lateralus". Thankfully, the album made every single day of waiting worth it in the end. The collection had hit tracks like "Schism", "The Patient", and "The Grudge". It was released in May 2001 and produced by the award-winning David Bottrill.

In its first week of release, the album hit number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and sold over 555,000 copies. The following year after its release, Tool won a Grammy for Best Metal Performance for their hit song Schism. Years after it was launched, the album continued to get certifications worldwide.

Toxicity by System of a Down

Released in September 2001, Toxicity is a 14-track album that explores various themes, such as drug addiction, police brutality, and mass incineration. The work of art was put out by Columbia Records and American Recordings. Within one week after its debut, the album achieved over 220,000 copies and reached number one on the Canadian Albums Chart and Billboard 200.