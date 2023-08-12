Russian Pianist GAMAZDA Performs Live Cover Of SYSTEM OF A DOWN's "Toxicity" (Video)

Russian pianist Alexandra Kuznetsova, who goes by the artist name Gamazda, was born in Moscow into a family of musicians. She began to playing piano at the age of 3. In 2014, she  graduated with honors from the Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory and is a laureate of all-Russian and international competitions. In 2019 she created her YouTube channel, Gamazda, where she performs her own adaptations of rock and metal hits.

Check out her recently filmed live cover of System Of A Down's "Toxicity" below.

 

Check out Gamazda's YouTube channel here. Her work is also available on Spotify.

 

 



