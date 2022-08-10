Top Music Picks For Gaming And Playing Online Casino Games

No matter what activity you do, it can always be better with some music. Going to the gym? Put on your workout playlist. Trying to study? Press play on some classical tunes. There’s a song around for every mood that can positively impact how we work and concentrate.

People are picking up on the benefits of music while completing a task, especially when it comes to playing online and casino games. As a result, players are finding the best songs to add to a dedicated playlist to help increase their chances of winning.

So, what are the best genres and songs for you to get your competitive streak flowing?

Most popular genres for gaming

Some genres work better than others, depending on the task at hand. For example, you wouldn’t want to listen to classical music while going for a run, and you wouldn’t like heavy metal blasting in the background while you’re trying to work.

Here are the best music genres for when you want to turn on your PC and hit the USA online casinos for real money:

Pop

Pop is one of the most common types of music you’ll hear on the radio or in bars and restaurants, and that’s because it’s short for ‘popular’. Songs in this genre typically consist of short and snappy songs with lyrics that are easy to remember and stay at the front of your mind.

You get this indescribable feeling of excitement that’s perfect for the gaming world. It motivates you to win big and place the bets that will bring you the biggest payouts. Since it’s such a mainstream genre, you will no doubt find pop in most gamers' and gamblers' playlists, and they may even be the ones who bring home big money.

Hip Hop

If you have a competitive streak, you aren’t going to want to have calm and soothing music playing in the background while you’re gaming. Instead, you need something to get your heart pumping and motivate you to win every game you play.

When you’re looking for inspiration on how to make the best decisions when you place bets or play a live game, hip hop may be the best genre for you to listen to. The lyrics resonate with people who like a bit of hustle and want to keep their mindset fixed on striking gold and coming home with the highest payouts and biggest jackpots.

Progressive House

For gamers who are less competitive and enjoy playing for fun more than winning, they may benefit from the electronic jazz tunes of the

progressive house genre. It’s much calmer than pop and hip hop and encourages higher levels of concentration so you can play well while feeling relaxed and entertained at the same time.

Progressive house is arguably the most popular music genre for gamers and gamblers, as it doesn’t interfere too much with gameplay and allows you to participate in tournaments for extended amounts of time.

Best songs to add to your playlist

Depending on how often you play and the level of competitiveness you want to present with each game, you may favour one genre over the other. However, some songs have been written and released based specifically on gaming and gambling.

Here are some of the best songs you can sprinkle throughout your playlist each time you want to head to your favourite online casino:

1. Viva Las Vegas - Elvis Presley

We all know that Vegas is the gambling capital of the world, full of unique and exciting casinos. Therefore, there is no surprise that Elvia Presley’s ‘Viva Las Vegas’ is one of the top hits players listen to when hitting the online casinos.

Written for the 1964 motion picture of the same name, this song has also been proudly used as background music in casinos for many years. It has a catchy enough beat to improve your mood and get you wanting to dance, which means it's perfect for gameplay when you need to be both motivated and uplifted.

2. Poker Face - Lady Gaga

This iconic song is not one to be missed from any online gamblers playlist. Known by everyone interested in popular culture, Poker Face has lyrics you can’t help but sing along to. In addition, it makes the idea of playing poker or heading to the casino more thrilling with its mix of sexual innuendos and gambling knowledge.

Once you hit play on this song, you somehow feel there’s the possibility of winning big, and you’ll have all the power over your opponents. It’s all about reaching success and coming out on top with the highest payouts, which is the dream for all players.

3. The Gambler - Kenny Rogers

Being in a good headspace is vital before heading to your favourite online casino and opening up your first game. That’s why you need to start with a song that brings out feelings of optimism and ensures you get your head in the game straight away.

Unlike most other gaming/gambling songs, this country-themed tune connects poker players worldwide. If you listen carefully to the lyrics, you’ll be able to hear a few tips from the singer himself. He repeatedly mentions poker and gambling tactics such as bluffing, ensuring you don’t show off your true intentions, and determining what other players are hiding.

4. Ace of Spades - Motӧrhead

If you love the feeling when you place a wager, you’ll connect well with the message of this song. The lyrics describe the sense of passion you feel when playing a game of cards and that the Ace of Spades is the most important card you can have.

The mellow rock tune and motivating lyrics help you realise that online casino gambling isn’t just about winning but that it’s about having fun at the same time. You want to keep your head in the game but still come out having gained something from the experience, even if you’ve lost. It’s a signature song for gamblers around the world.

So, are you ready to put together the perfect playlist, head to the online casinos, and win big? There is no better time than the present! Go, go, go!