Top Social Media Platforms For Musicians

If you're a musician, getting your songs heard worldwide is easier than ever. You need to have a presence on social media.

But with so many social media platforms to choose from, which is the best for you? Let’s look at the top social media platforms, and you can also learn how to attract more Instagram likes.

1. Instagram

One Reddit Thread asked musicians which platform was the best for musicians, and the people chose Instagram by a wide margin.

Some people may not think of Instagram when they think of music, instead associating it with pretty pictures. But Instagram has grown by quite a lot in recent years and has had a more significant focus on music. For example, you can put your music on your Instagram posts, including Reels. Reels and short videos are great in the algorithm and can help your brand spread far and wide.

Another reason Instagram is so great is that it's a comprehensive tool for keeping your audience in the loop. Through photos and videos, you can show concerts, work in the studio, and where you'll be next. Through Stories, you'll give your audiences quick glimpses into the life of a music star.

Plus, Instagram has a great algorithm. If someone likes music similar to yours, the algorithm may recommend posts from your band. It's as simple as that.

2. TikTok

TikTok is a platform where music is its lifeblood. If you have never used TikTok, you may associate it with teens and young adults doing a funny dance. TikTok pioneered music-based short videos and still reigns supreme in that regard. It's a platform where obscure artists can hit the mainstream, hidden gems from long ago get rediscovered, and where artists can promote their music.

In fact, 75% of users say that they have discovered a new artist via the platform. Through its algorithm, you may be the next artist that gets found. There are many ways to promote your presence on the platform. For instance, you can make a Duet with another musician or remix someone’s TikTok with your songs.

3. Facebook

Facebook would have been the top platform on this list ten years ago. However, many young people are leaving the platform. If your band appeals to a Gen Z demographic, you may need to look elsewhere. However, Facebook is still an excellent platform for local music, as it has many tools you can use to promote your band.

First, it has Pages. Pages are your band's central hub, where you can post updates and videos showing you perform and upload images of your daily life. You can also interact with other pages, such as venues that may love to have you.

Second, Groups. Facebook Groups are a great way to connect with your local community and with other artists. They're also a great tool for finding venues or other musicians with whom you may collaborate.

Finally, Facebook ads. Facebook is well-known for its targeted ads, which can target people based on their location and their interests. If someone is from your area and receives an advertisement for your band, they may wish to check out what you're about.

Again, Facebook may not be the best place to attract the youth. But if your music is geared toward an older audience, it can be a great choice.

4. YouTube

YouTube is a video-sharing platform that everyone should recognize. However, some people reading this may not think of it as a social media platform. YouTube does have many social media aspects. The Community tab can be used to give status updates, make polls, and hype your new videos. There is communication via comments. You can upload full songs and music videos or tease something via Shorts. Shorts are also a great way to get into the algorithm.

Best of all, it can be a tool to monetize your music. If you reach a certain threshold, you can reach the YouTube Partner program, where you can put ads on your videos. And if someone is using YouTube Premium, you also get paid. So try out YouTube as not only an easy way to upload your music but communicate with your fans.

5. Twitter (X)

X, better known by its former name, Twitter, is an excellent platform for new music. Music is not much of a focus on the platform, but it is a site where you can go viral if your music video or tweet (post) resonates with your audience. Its For You tab is also great, as it will recommend your music to people who may like it.

Twitter also has its own Communities tab, which is similar to Facebook Groups. There, you can collaborate with other artists or see what is going on in your local community.

Getting Twitter Blue (X Premium) can also be a great investment. For a few bucks a month, you can be at the top of the replies and get a leg up in the algorithm. Of course, you can pay for ads as well.

Twitter is an exciting platform, and while not the best place for musicians, it's still the place where everything is happening.

Final Thoughts

Musicians have more areas than ever to promote their music. In addition to music-sharing platforms like Spotify, SoundCloud, and similar websites, the five social media platforms listed above are great ways to grow your music and your brand.

With that said, the music scene is competitive. As a result, you will need to figure out how to set yourself apart. You may have a niche genre of music, or your band's origins may be something special. Also, you'll need to study your target audience and learn the best way to advertise to them. You may need to pay a bit to promote or invest in premium services. With that said, we hope this article was helpful to you. Now that you know how to grow, use the five platforms listed above and get started.