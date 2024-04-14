TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Announce More Live Dates, Including New Year's Eve

All-Canadian rock band Toque, featuring Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - along with Cory Churko (Shania Twain) and Shane Gaalaas (Michael Schneker Group), have updated their tour schedule for 2024, including a highly anticipated New Year's Eve concert in Calgary, Alberta.

Catch Toque live at the following shows:

July

27 - Taber, AB - Cornstock '24

August

4 - Minto, MB - Rockin The Fields Of Minnedosa

18 - Saskatoon, SK - Rock The River

September

7 - Moosejaw, SK - Homestand 2024

14 - Ladner, BC - Barnside Harvest Festival

December

31 - Calgary, AB - Deerfoot Inn & Casino

This past February, Toque released a three-song live compilation, Meanwhile Back In Winnipeg... Live, complete with videos on their YouTube channel. The songs are available anywhere you stream music.

Toque recorded Meanwhile Back In Winnipeg... Live on November 5, 2022 at Club Regent in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Tracklisting:

"Can't Stop It"

"Action" feat. Jeff Neill of Streetheart

"What Kind Of Love Is This" feat. Jeff Neill of Streetheart

Streetheart guitarist Jeff Neill commented, "Always an honour and an inspiration to play some tunes with you gents! Thank you so much for inviting me to join you on this tune and hey, how about those amazing Winnipeg, MB fans! Canada Rocks."

In December 2023, Toque released a video for their new original song called "Forever In A Day":

For further detais, visit Toque on Facebook.