TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ - Live Compilation Due On Valentine's Day

All-Canadian rock band Toque, featuring Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - along with Cory Churko (Shania Twain) and Shane Gaalaas (Michael Schneker Group) have been struck by Cupid's arrow.

"Hey kids! We have a Valentine's Day gift for you this Wednesday. We're releasing a 3 song live compilation, Meanwhile Back In Winnipeg... Live, complete with videos on our YouTube channel. The songs will be available anywhere you stream music. Happy Valentine's Day."

Toque recorded Meanwhile Back In Winnipeg... Live on November 5, 2022 at Club Regent in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Tracklisting:

"Can't Stop It"

"Action" feat. Jeff Neill of Streetheart

"What Kind Of Love Is This" feat. Jeff Neill of Streetheart

Streetheart guitarist Jeff Neill commented, "Always an honour and an inspiration to play some tunes with you gents! Thank you so much for inviting me to join you on this tune and hey, how about those amazing Winnipeg, MB fans! Canada Rocks."

In December 2023, Toque released a video for their new original song called "Forever In A Day":

Catch Toque live in concert at the following shows across Canada:

June

28 - Vernon, BC - Funtastic Slo Pitch / A&W Music Festival

30 - Dauphin, MB - Dauphin's Countryfest

July

27 - Taber, AB - Cornstock '24

For further detais, visit Toque on Facebook.