TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Release Live Performance Video Of STREETHEART's "What Kind Of Love Is This" Featuring Special Guest JEFF NEILL

All-Canadian rock band Toque, featuring Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - along with Cory Churko (Shania Twain) and Shane Gaalaas (Michael Schneker Group), are feeling festive! Earlier today, December 24th, Toque frontman Todd Kerns posted the following message on social media:

"A little Christmas gift from me and the Toque boys to You! Us rocking 'What Kind Of Love Is This' by Streetheart with Streetheart’s own Jeff Neill on guitar! Crank it up! HAPPY CHRISTMAS!"

Streetheart guitarist Jeff Neill commented, "Always an honour and an inspiration to play some tunes with you gents! Thank you so much for inviting me to join you on this tune and hey, how about those amazing Winnipeg, MB fans! Canada Rocks."

The following video was recorded live on November 5th 2022.

Last month, Toque released a new, original song called "Forever In A Day":

Catch Toque live in concert at the following shows across Canada:

December

29 - Turvey Convention Center - Regina, SK - SOLD OUT

30 - Club Regent Event Centre - Winnipeg, MB

For further detais, visit Toque on Facebook.