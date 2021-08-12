TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Release New Single / Video "Up To You"

All-Canadian cover band Toque, featuring Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - along with Cory Churko (Shania Twain) and Shane Gaalaas (Michael Schneker Group), have issued their second original single / video for the song "Up To You".

"Up To You" is the first new track in two years from the assembled Canadians whom have become known around the world for their longstanding contributions to several World Class acts.

Produced by Toque guitarist Cory Churko, the song picks up the band’s love of hook-filled rock music that has fans and audiences singing along. Classic rock influences, and modern feel, bring rock fans something that many are missing if they grew up on arena acts. Get ready to rock again. After all - it’s "Up To You".

Toque sends special thanks to their video team: Dave Swiecicki, Darren Steen and Raz Azraai

"Up To You" is now available on Spotify.

In live news, on August 13th Toque will be performing at Pubblico Italian Kitchen in Calgary, and again on August 14th at the Edmonton Rock Fest with Tom Cochrane, Glass Tiger and Prism.

Check out Toque's first original single / video, "Never Enough For You", issued in 2019.