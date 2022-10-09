TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Tease New Video "Can't Stop It"

October 9, 2022, 25 minutes ago

TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Tease New Video "Can't Stop It"

Canadian rock band Toque, featuring Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - along with Cory Churko (Shania Twain) and Shane Gaalaas (Michael Schneker Group), have offered up a preview of their new single, "Can't Stop It", due next month.

"Can't Stop It", the new single from Toque, will premiere on November 1st; with the video debuting a week later on November 7th. Enjoy the following teaser.

In live news, Toque will be playing in Winnipeg, Manitoba on November 4th at Club Regent Event Centre. 

 



