TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Tease New Video "Can't Stop It"

Canadian rock band Toque, featuring Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - along with Cory Churko (Shania Twain) and Shane Gaalaas (Michael Schneker Group), have offered up a preview of their new single, "Can't Stop It", due next month.

"Can't Stop It", the new single from Toque, will premiere on November 1st; with the video debuting a week later on November 7th. Enjoy the following teaser.

In live news, Toque will be playing in Winnipeg, Manitoba on November 4th at Club Regent Event Centre.