TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ To Release "Something For The Pain" Single In April

Canadian rock band Toque, featuring Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - along with Cory Churko (Shania Twain) and Shane Gaalaas (Michael Schneker Group, Yngwie Malmsteen), will release their new single, "Something For The Pain", on April 4 via their K’eh Tel Records label.

In 2012, Toque was formed after the Canadian musicians played together at a cancer charity event in Winnipeg. The setlist was composed of all the Canadian songs and bands they cut their teeth on as kids - Rush, April Wine, Trooper, Red Rider, Bryan Adams, Sheriff, Streetheart, Saga, etc. Four years later they released their first album, Give'R, an album of Canadian covers.

Their 2019 follow-up album, Never Enough, featured their first original tune, "Never Enough For You", which has become an anthem at every show. In 2021 they dropped "Up To You". Another single, “Can’t Stop It", followed in 2022 after they played the Monsters of Rock Fest in Gatlinburg, TN.

"The fans love the classics, and we love to deliver them. But it’s so natural for us to write too, and now that we are hitting our groove we just had to deliver this “Banger” in 'Something For The Pain', said Brent Fitz.

A video for the track has also been shot and will be coming soon. Fans can expect more music this year, and tour dates in the fall of 2023, and into 2024 in North America. Stay tuned.