TOQUE Joined On Stage In Toronto By KIM MITCHELL; Fan-Filmed Video

Last night, September 5th, Toque - comprised of vocalist / guitarist Todd Kerns, drummer Brent Fitz, guitarist Cory Churko, and bassist Derek Frank - played Toronto, Ontario for the first time.

Gracing the stage at the sold out Rivoli on Queen St. West, Toque was joined by Canadian rock icon Kim Mitchell for a pair of songs - "Battle Scar" by Max Webster, and the Kim Mitchell classic, "Go For Soda". Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.

Toque's setlist was as follows:

"Fantasy"

"Can't Stop It"

"Innocence"

"New Girl Now"

"Forever In A Day"

"My Girl"

"On The Loose"

"Ironic"

"Ugly"

"Dance"

"Sunglasses"

"Up 2 U"

"Something 4 The Pain"

"Tom Sawyer"

"Battlescar"

"Soda"

"WFTW / Roller"

"Never Enough"

Toque covers "New Girl Now" by Honeymoon Suite and "On The Loose" by Saga:

Catch Toque live at the following shows:

September

7 - Moose Jaw, SK - Homestand 2024

14 - Ladner, BC - Barnside Harvest Festival

December

31 - Calgary, AB - Deerfoot Inn & Casino