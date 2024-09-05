TOQUE Joined On Stage In Toronto By KIM MITCHELL; Fan-Filmed Video
September 5, 2024, 59 minutes ago
Last night, September 5th, Toque - comprised of vocalist / guitarist Todd Kerns, drummer Brent Fitz, guitarist Cory Churko, and bassist Derek Frank - played Toronto, Ontario for the first time.
Gracing the stage at the sold out Rivoli on Queen St. West, Toque was joined by Canadian rock icon Kim Mitchell for a pair of songs - "Battle Scar" by Max Webster, and the Kim Mitchell classic, "Go For Soda". Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.
Toque's setlist was as follows:
"Fantasy"
"Can't Stop It"
"Innocence"
"New Girl Now"
"Forever In A Day"
"My Girl"
"On The Loose"
"Ironic"
"Ugly"
"Dance"
"Sunglasses"
"Up 2 U"
"Something 4 The Pain"
"Tom Sawyer"
"Battlescar"
"Soda"
"WFTW / Roller"
"Never Enough"
Toque covers "New Girl Now" by Honeymoon Suite and "On The Loose" by Saga:
Catch Toque live at the following shows:
September
7 - Moose Jaw, SK - Homestand 2024
14 - Ladner, BC - Barnside Harvest Festival
December
31 - Calgary, AB - Deerfoot Inn & Casino