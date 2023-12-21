TORBEN ULRICH, Father Of METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH, Passes Away At 95

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich is mourning the death of his father, Torben Ulrich. The Danish tennis pro and jazz writer has passed away at the age of 95.

Lars shared the news via social media last night (Wednesday, December 20) writing: “Torben Ulrich: 1928-2023 95 years of adventures, unique experiences, curiosity, pushing boundaries, challenging the status quo, tennis, music, art, writing... and quite a bit of Danish contrarian attitude. Thank you endlessly! I love you dad.”

Torben Ulrich may be best known to metal fans for his scene in Metallica's 2004 documentary, Some Kind Of Monster. In the scene, Torben is asked for his opinion on a new song during the writing sessions for 2003’s St. Anger album, and replies, “I would say, delete that.” He adds, "For me it doesn't cut it."

Everyone at BraveWords offer our sincere condolences to Lars and his family at this difficult time. RIP.