TORN BETWEEN TWO WORLDS Featuring SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA And CHRIS REHN To Release Cover Of ADELE Hit "Hello"

Torn Between Two Worlds, featuring former Angtoria bandmates Sarah Jezebel Deva and Chris Rehn, recently released their debut single, "The Beauty Of Deception". The follow-up single, "All Eyes On Me" is now available here. Sarah has checked in with the following update:

"So, I can confirm to you all - and yes, I do expect some of you to say 'Oh f**king hell, why her? Can't you cover Iron Maiden?' - that Torn Between Two Worlds will be covering 'Hello' by the stunning Adele. I've no idea how it will turn out, but I can tell ya, those choruses ain't easy to sing! My vocals for 'Hello' are now done. Absolutely loved doing this track. Chris will now spend time writing and arranging.

I can also confirm that the gorgeous Lindsay Schoolcraft will be re-recording Martin Powell's keys on the track 'A Sign Of Sublime' and maybe if she has time, adding something to "They Called Her Lady Tyranny'. Whilst respecting his composition, she will be updating and adding her own twist.

Ken Newman has done his guitars, Dan Abela has done the drums and Dave Pybus will be doing his bass this week. There may also be a surprise guitar solo from a special someone on 'Lady Tyranny' if all goes to plan."

Sarah recently issued the following announcement:

"I / we have decided to re record two tracks from A Sign Of Sublime. I personally do not take that choice lightly. I am not sure I want to revisit that part of my life, however, whilst going through my old emails on my old Mac, I found an email from 'said person' that he only owns the master copy of the album, I am free to do what I wish with this album.

The biggest problem I, Max (the drummer of Mendeed) and Ken the guitar player had was the sound because of the over editing and general 'not giving a s**t' by the person who recorded it, so my mate Dan, who was mixing it didn't stand a chance and nor did we. I had a choice: refuse to let the album get released and get threatened and bullied, or release it and have our names trashed and just hope that anyone listening to the metal tracks was deaf.

I know some of you do not understand this, but it's like painting the best painting ever and then having ya cat chuck up a furball over it. I am proud of the non-metal tracks, even the title track which still isn't perfect, but that album damaged ALL chances of me being taken seriously as a frontwoman. It also damaged Max and Ken too.

The plan is to re-record 'A Sign Of Sublime' and 'They Called Her Lady Tyranny'... for now. The music will be released online only and not on a CD. No record company = no money and no backing. We are doing this for us and for you. I will reveal more details later."

A Sign of Sublime is Sarah's debut solo album, released in February 2010 on Rising Records.

Photos used with kind permission of Sarah Jezebel Deva and Chris Rehn