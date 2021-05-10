TORN BETWEEN TWO WORLDS Featuring SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA And CHRIS REHN Working On Third Single - "Epic, Heavily Orchestrated And Big"

Torn Between Two Worlds, featuring former Angtoria bandmates Sarah Jezebel Deva and Chris Rehn, recently released their debut single, "The Beauty Of Deception". The follow-up single, "All Eyes On Me" is now available here. Check out the official video below.

Sarah has checked in with the following update on Facebook:

"I just wanted to say thank you, a massive thank you from Chris and I, to those who bought the songs yesterday and to all who still remain here, supporting me, supporting Torn Between Two Worlds and still watching and sharing the videos. Oh, and the coffee! 20 bags left out of the 50! You know where to go

And track 3.... lyrics half written with the melodies half done...

Chris said to me 'I don't wanna label it as returning to the roots of Angtoria, but it's epic, heavily orchestrated and big". And it is just that. No pressure on me, then, to write a good melody. Haha. Stay tuned."

"The Beauty Of Deception"

"All Eyes On Me"

Sarah recently revealed Torn Between Two Worlds have teamed up with Trve Kvlt Coffee for their own signature blend:

"Order link here, and this will be our only piece of merchandise for the time being. So kindly support our name, but more importantly support this brilliant company, Trve Kvlt Coffee. This product will likely be limited, but not to 666 bags..."

Photos used with kind permission of Sarah Jezebel Deva and Chris Rehn