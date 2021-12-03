TORN BETWEEN TWO WORLDS - "Transparent" Single To Be Released January 14th; Now Available For Pre-Order

Torn Between Two Worlds, featuring former Angtoria bandmates Sarah Jezebel Deva and Chris Rehn, are gearing up to release new music. Sarah has issued the following update.

"We have set up, I hope, two options on Bandcamp for Bandcamp Friday which may appeal. You can pre-order the new single, 'Transparent', on its own or part of a 3-single deal. The 3-single deal may appeal to those who haven't bought anything yet or wasn't sure. 'Transparent' is released January 14th, but ya never know; you may just get it sent in advanced, too."

Sarah recently posted the following message:

"There are two people in this world that make me so proud and reduce me to tears on a regular basis.... my beautiful son and.... Chris Rehn.

If Chris and I had started Torn Between Two Worlds 10 years ago, maybe I wouldn't have lost so much faith in the music scene. I am so proud of 'Hello', so proud that yet again, I was reduced to tears, but proud tears. We love what we have done with it and yet again I can't praise Chris Rehn enough for his composing and vision.

I also wished my dad was still alive to hear this, he would have been so proud.

It's extremely likely we will do an EP..... for you..... and for us!

None of this would have been possible without your support and of course so many close friends pushing us. Thank you."

"The Beauty Of Deception"

"All Eyes On Me"

"Hello"

