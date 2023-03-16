TORN WITHIN Feat. Former SUICIDE SILENCE Members Announce First Show In 20 Years; "Hero No More (23 Cuts)" Single Streaming

Former Suicide Silence guitarist, Rick Ash, with his original 2002 deathcore outfit, Torn Within, have announced their first show back since disbanding in 2005. The band is confirmed to play at Lost Lake in Denver, CO on Saturday June 24 and is planning future dates.

"The scene is alive and well and we want to contribute," says the band. "We're excited to return to the stage."

Last year the band released The Peregrination EP, and has already released a new single this year, entitled "Hero No More (23 Cuts)". Listen below:

Torn Within was formed in Southern California in 2002 and released a series of demos, performing live at the legendary Showcase Theater in Corona, California, and sharing the stage with Cattle Decapitation, All Shall Perish, 25 Ta Life, and others.

The Peregrination EP is out now on all digital platforms and a limited run of CDs via Been There Scene That Records. Purchase here.

Torn Within is:

Justin Smith – guitars, vocals

Rick Ash – guitars, bass

Josh Goddard – drums