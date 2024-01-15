Toronto Rockers THE BLUES EMERGENCY Release New Single "Quicksand"; Official Music Video Streaming

Toronto Rockers, The Blues Emergency, have unveiled their latest track, “Quicksand”.

A gritty follow up to their successful 2023 release, “A Love Revolution”, this song weaves a dark tale of a person plagued by drug abuse stemming from childhood trauma that haunts and consumes them. They seek compassion and understanding from the world around them with little hope.

The band hopes that "Quicksand" will bring awareness to the issues of drug addiction, mental health issues, and homelessness that are plaguing our societies. The Blues Emergency believes that music can be a powerful tool for change and that this single will inspire people to take action and make a difference.

In the true style of The Blues Emergency, this song sounds unlike anything else they have released. While the gravel laden vocals bring a sense of familiarity, this tune is their heaviest yet. The thunderous rhythm and soaring guitar leads meet with choral harmonies to round out the sound and create a dynamic tune reminiscent of Rival Sons, Soundgarden, or Stone Temple Pilots.

Written, recorded, & produced by the band, it was mixed by 2x Juno Award Winning Engineer & Producer Kevin Dietz (The Glorious Sons, JJ Wilde), and mastered by Noah Mintz at Lacquer Channel. “Quicksand” is available on all digital streaming platforms, and the music video, by Toronto filmmaker Vincenzo Buggea and starring Goran Juko, can be viewed below:

About The Blues Emergency:

The Blues Emergency is a renegade band of misfits channeling original music that is stylistically and sonically fitting for the ears of your mama and her misbehaving posse. Their sound is hard, cranked up, blues-rock infused with the elements of stoner-rock and psychedelia.

Socially conscious lyrics, hard hitting guitar riffs, coupled with raspy vocals - the band packs a punch. The Toronto band consists of Andy Du Rego (vocals), Emir Halilovic (guitar), John Anthony Brand (bass), & Marshall Baglieri (drums).

2023 brought a new wave of creativity to the band. Their latest high-energy single, “A Love Revolution” has been featured on 94.9 The Rock’s Generation Next, placed #5 on the Top 100 Songs of 2023 on Pet Rock Radio and received great reviews on 102.1 The Edge, Spill Magazine, and other music review sites worldwide. It was accompanied by a music video by up-and-coming filmmaker Vincenzo Buggea, which has surpassed 15,000 streams on YouTube. The Blues Emergency was also awarded the Rising Sun Award at the 2023 Gussapolooza Music Festival, an award given to recognize a band who the judges felt would shape the future of the industry and inspire generations to come.

Their debut album, released in 2017 entitled, The Machine showcases 8 original songs and one Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers cover tune, "Good Enough". It contains tunes of epic proportion, with impressive guitar work, a super tight rhythm section, powerful vocals and sharp political messaging. It was recorded the old-school way, live off-the-floor and without the use of a click track. Shortly after recording, the band went on hiatus with each member pursuing new endeavours.

Though their debut album The Machine was not supported by any marketing or extensive promo, it gained fast traction in 2022 worldwide on YouTube. The album made a mark overseas in Europe and garnered a cult following. With some 50,000+ streams across various YouTube channels. A local radio station out of Hamilton, No Hope No Fear 93.3 FM, invited the band for an interview in March 2022. The support from the fans and their demand for the music, re-energized the band. With the introduction of a new drummer, The Blues Emergency is currently working on another album and is rehearsing for upcoming festival appearances.