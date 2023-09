Brand Of Sacrifice performed at Summer Breeze 2023 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany on August 19th. Pro-shot video of the their entire set can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Dawn"

"Demon King"

"Lifeblood"

"Altered Eyes"

"Exodus"

"Millenium"

"Eclipse"

Brand Of Sacrifice recently shared a 2023 European summer festival recap video. Check it out below.