Toronto's DEADWOLFF Kick Off Second Leg Of Heavy Rock N' Roll Tour North American Tour Tonight In Ottawa

A blend of hard rock, punk, and metal, Toronto rockers Deadwolff set themselves apart from other bands with their take on the New Wave of Heavy Rock and Roll. Recommended for fans of Judas Priest, Motörhead, and W.A.S.P, Deadwolff‘s is a revival of foot-tapping, beer-drinking, headbanging tunes, and more.

The band is kicking off their next round of touring in support of their debut full-length, Heavy Rock N' Roll, released on March 31st via Golden Robot Records. The complete schedule is available below.

September

6 - Ottawa. ON. - The Dom

7 - Montreal, QC. - Piranha Bar

8 - Trois-Rivières, QC. - Taverne Royal

9 - Quebec City, QC. - La Source

10 - Woodstock, NB. - Monteith Manor

11 - Fredericton, NB. - Broken Record

12 - Charlottetown, PEI - Sportsman's

15 - Halifax, NS. - Gus'

16 - Moncton, NB. - The Caveau

18 - Bangor, ME. - Bangor Arts exchange

19 - Boston, MA. - O'Brien's

20 - New York City, NY. - TV Eye

21 - Philadelphia, PA. - Century

22 - Wallingford, CT. - Cherry Street station

23 - Washington, DC. - The Runaway

24 - Richmond, VA. - Fuzzy cactus

26 - Raleigh, NC. - School kids record shop

27 - Atlanta, GA. - TBA

29 - Fort Lauderdale, FL. - Poorhouse

30 - Tampa, FL. - New World Brewery

​October​

3 - Nashville, TN. - The Cobra

5 - Cincinnati, OH.- Legends Bar and Venue

6 - St. Louis, MO.- Platypus

7 - Indianapolis, IN.- State Street Pub

8 - Chicago, IL. - Liars Club

10 - Milwaukee, WI. - Last Rites

11 - Detroit, MI. - Outerlimits Lounge

13 - Windsor, ON. - Chelsea Underground

Heavy Rock N' Roll is straight to the point, raw, rough and ready. It encompasses subject matter that hits deep, but is all the while an excellent album to bang your head to, shake your fist, and crush some beers with your buddies.

Tracklisting:

"Heavy Rock N' Roll"

"Homeward Bound"

"Walking On Nails"

"Down To The Wire"

"Wanted Man"

"Close Call"

"Pedal To The Metal"

"Six To Midnight"

"Locked And Loaded"

"Gang Wracks"

Order / add / save Heavy Rock N' Roll at this location.