Toronto's DEADWOLFF Kick Off Second Leg Of Heavy Rock N' Roll Tour North American Tour Tonight In Ottawa
September 6, 2023, an hour ago
A blend of hard rock, punk, and metal, Toronto rockers Deadwolff set themselves apart from other bands with their take on the New Wave of Heavy Rock and Roll. Recommended for fans of Judas Priest, Motörhead, and W.A.S.P, Deadwolff‘s is a revival of foot-tapping, beer-drinking, headbanging tunes, and more.
The band is kicking off their next round of touring in support of their debut full-length, Heavy Rock N' Roll, released on March 31st via Golden Robot Records. The complete schedule is available below.
September
6 - Ottawa. ON. - The Dom
7 - Montreal, QC. - Piranha Bar
8 - Trois-Rivières, QC. - Taverne Royal
9 - Quebec City, QC. - La Source
10 - Woodstock, NB. - Monteith Manor
11 - Fredericton, NB. - Broken Record
12 - Charlottetown, PEI - Sportsman's
15 - Halifax, NS. - Gus'
16 - Moncton, NB. - The Caveau
18 - Bangor, ME. - Bangor Arts exchange
19 - Boston, MA. - O'Brien's
20 - New York City, NY. - TV Eye
21 - Philadelphia, PA. - Century
22 - Wallingford, CT. - Cherry Street station
23 - Washington, DC. - The Runaway
24 - Richmond, VA. - Fuzzy cactus
26 - Raleigh, NC. - School kids record shop
27 - Atlanta, GA. - TBA
29 - Fort Lauderdale, FL. - Poorhouse
30 - Tampa, FL. - New World Brewery
October
3 - Nashville, TN. - The Cobra
5 - Cincinnati, OH.- Legends Bar and Venue
6 - St. Louis, MO.- Platypus
7 - Indianapolis, IN.- State Street Pub
8 - Chicago, IL. - Liars Club
10 - Milwaukee, WI. - Last Rites
11 - Detroit, MI. - Outerlimits Lounge
13 - Windsor, ON. - Chelsea Underground
Heavy Rock N' Roll is straight to the point, raw, rough and ready. It encompasses subject matter that hits deep, but is all the while an excellent album to bang your head to, shake your fist, and crush some beers with your buddies.
Tracklisting:
"Heavy Rock N' Roll"
"Homeward Bound"
"Walking On Nails"
"Down To The Wire"
"Wanted Man"
"Close Call"
"Pedal To The Metal"
"Six To Midnight"
"Locked And Loaded"
"Gang Wracks"
Order / add / save Heavy Rock N' Roll at this location.