Toronto's THE SLIME Release "Trapped On Blood Island" Single Via Cursed Blessings Records; Audio

Toronto's grimiest, loudest hardcore band, The Slime, have released a new single, "Trapped On Blood Island". The single will be included on the quartet's next "to be named" LP, to be released on Toronto's hardest punk/hardcore label, Cursed Blessings Records, later this spring.

Says the band: ""With blood and love from The Slime. For the freaks and losers, stay vulnerable and keep hardcore weird. Neo-colonizers can go break a leg in three places."

"Trapped On Blood Island" is composed of three short and radical bangers. Listen below:

Sliding in on an underground river of ooze in 2019, Toronto’s The Slime are bringing more frenetic thrashing hardcore to an alley near you. The Slime have a few EPs under their belt, including 2022’s Living On Borrowed Slime (Cursed Blessings Records).

Their distorted sounds, disparate influences, and disturbed ramblings corrupt innocent minds with gangrenous grooves. For fans of rare 80s hardcore and crossover thrash, bizarre horror films, and copious amounts of beer.

The Slime have left a putrid trail throughout Canada, having toured Alberta, Quebec and Ontario, and they’ve played with legendary acts such as The Casualties, Dayglo Abortions, Random Killing and Almighty Trigger Happy.

(Photo - Tera: @shot_by_demon)