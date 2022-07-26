Toronto’s APOGEAN Signs To The Artisan Era; Release “Chrono” Music Video

Toronto’s tech-death quintet Apogean have announced that they have signed as the newest members of The Artisan Era roster. Following the release of their debut EP Into Madness last year, the band is excited to join the TAE family - with the promise of their debut full-length to soon be unleashed.

To commemorate this occasion, the band has released a new music video for their song "Chrono".

Apogean is:

Dexter Forbes - Guitar

Gabriel Castro - Guitar

Jacob Wagner - Drums

Robert Tam - Bass

Spike McConnell - Vocals